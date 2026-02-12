AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 71,761 shares, an increase of 320.1% from the January 15th total of 17,080 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BUFM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,646. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. AB Moderate Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

Get AB Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Moderate Buffer ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AB Moderate Buffer ETF stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,822,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547,094 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 92.74% of AB Moderate Buffer ETF worth $176,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period. BUFM was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by AB Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.