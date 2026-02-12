iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 85,397 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 239% compared to the typical volume of 25,180 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 480.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,508,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,419,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,439,000 after buying an additional 1,186,519 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7,605.0% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 211,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after buying an additional 208,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $17,978,000.

Shares of IGV stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,176,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,763,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $117.99.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of United States-traded stocks of software-related companies in the United States and Canada. The Underlying Index includes companies that are producers of client/server applications, enterprise software, application software, personal computers and home entertainment software.

