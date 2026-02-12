North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in North American Construction Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,244,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 98,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 259,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 25,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,228. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

