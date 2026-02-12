Analysts Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Target Price at $478.53

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $478.5333.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Melius Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,844. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 359,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after purchasing an additional 202,812 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $14.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.85. 753,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.14. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $318.69 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

