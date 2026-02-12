IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.32, but opened at $27.50. IHI shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

IHICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of IHI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IHI presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.68.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. IHI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter.

IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima?Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI’s principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

