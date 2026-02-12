Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Research Solutions had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RSSS remained flat at $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 44,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 million, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 0.75. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Research Solutions by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Research Solutions by 83.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSSS. Zacks Research downgraded Research Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Research Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:RSSS) is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company’s flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.

Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.

