Insider Selling: Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Sells 776 Shares of Stock

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) EVP Yvonne Tran sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $10,708.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,454.20. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Schrodinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 3,352,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $833.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrodinger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schrodinger by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schrodinger by 5,025.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Schrodinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

