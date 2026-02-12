Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GXO Logistics (GXO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO):

2/12/2026 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – GXO Logistics had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – GXO Logistics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – GXO Logistics was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

2/12/2026 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – GXO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

1/8/2026 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $64.00 to $80.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – GXO Logistics had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – GXO Logistics had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – GXO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – GXO Logistics had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Todd C. Cooper acquired 6,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $303,540.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,923.60. This trade represents a 148.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

