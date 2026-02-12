Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the previous session’s volume of 3,184 shares.The stock last traded at $10.6350 and had previously closed at $10.6450.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Voestalpine Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw?material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

