Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $21.76. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2%

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generics, specialty injectables and consumer healthcare products. The company’s three core business segments include generic medicines, injectable products and branded generics, serving hospitals, wholesalers and pharmacies worldwide. Its product portfolio spans diverse therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, pain management and anti-infectives, with an emphasis on injectable solutions for complex hospital treatments.

Founded in 1978 in Amman, Jordan, Hikma has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading pharmaceutical players in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and the United States.

