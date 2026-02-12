BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.90 and last traded at GBX 70.90, with a volume of 357588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.90.

BioPharma Credit Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £974.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.60.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

