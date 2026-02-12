Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 3,756,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 1,429,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

