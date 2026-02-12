Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Up 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) rose 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.90 and last traded at GBX 19.60. Approximately 557,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 278,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.94.
About Inspiration Healthcare Group
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
