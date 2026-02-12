Short Interest in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Expands By 1,246.5%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 231,033 shares, an increase of 1,246.5% from the January 15th total of 17,158 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0%

LDUR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 72,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $96.93.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDUR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

