Short Interest in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Expands By 1,246.5%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 231,033 shares, an increase of 1,246.5% from the January 15th total of 17,158 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0%
LDUR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 72,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $96.93.
PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.
