MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $333.00 and last traded at $322.8780. Approximately 369,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 797,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.43.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

