Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Short Interest Up 1,687.7% in January

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,489,190 shares, an increase of 1,687.7% from the January 15th total of 418,919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,077,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,077,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 935,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,847. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
