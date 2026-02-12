Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Short Interest Up 1,687.7% in January

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,489,190 shares, an increase of 1,687.7% from the January 15th total of 418,919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,077,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,077,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 935,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,847. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,945,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454,954 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,200,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,321,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,219,000 after buying an additional 173,429 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $71,305,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after buying an additional 827,731 shares during the period.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

