Short Interest in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Expands By 1,435.4%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,673 shares, an increase of 1,435.4% from the January 15th total of 630 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,043 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,043 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FMNY remained flat at $26.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $27.05.
First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes. FMNY was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF
- USAU: The U.S. Gold-Copper Story Investors Can’t Ignore.
- My Epstein Story
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.