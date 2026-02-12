Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,514 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the January 15th total of 50,399 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 584,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 39,516 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 23.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.56. 66,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $28.81.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%.

The Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ: QQQX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in the equity securities included in the NASDAQ-100 Index, giving investors exposure to leading U.S. companies in the technology, consumer services, healthcare and industrial sectors. As a publicly traded fund, QQQX offers daily liquidity through its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

In pursuit of its income objective, QQQX employs a dynamic covered call strategy, writing call options on its NASDAQ-100 holdings to generate option premium.

