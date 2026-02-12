Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 440 shares.The stock last traded at $16.10 and had previously closed at $16.5450.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.58 million. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.29%.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., founded in 1717 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a research?based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and marketing of innovative therapies. With origins as a traditional pharmacy, Ono has grown into a global biopharmaceutical entity focused on delivering new treatment options across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and antiviral diseases. The company conducts comprehensive research programs spanning early drug discovery through to clinical development.

One of Ono’s most recognized products is the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, marketed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb under the trade name Opdivo.

