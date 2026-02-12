Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Orion OYJ Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 143 shares.The stock last traded at $40.61 and had previously closed at $40.7475.
Separately, Danske cut shares of Orion OYJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion OYJ presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion OYJ had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion OYJ Unsponsored ADR will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orion Corporation (Orion Oyj) is a Finland-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of human and veterinary medicines as well as diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapeutic areas include central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases, and it offers both proprietary and generic products. Orion’s product range spans from small-molecule drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients to radiodiagnostic imaging agents and line extensions developed through in-house research.
Since its founding in 1917 in Helsinki, Orion has grown into an integrated pharmaceuticals business with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Finland and France.
