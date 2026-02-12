ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $19.47. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $19.4920, with a volume of 4,661,206 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOLD. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 658.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 99,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 86,546 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

