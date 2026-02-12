Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR) Expands By 763.0%

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,818 shares, an increase of 763.0% from the January 15th total of 1,717 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance
RFAIR stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 40,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
The company’s sponsor and management team bring experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, though specific leadership details have not been widely disclosed.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RF Acquisition Corp II
- USAU: The U.S. Gold-Copper Story Investors Can’t Ignore.
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Most Investors Aren’t Looking at This Side of Clean Energy
- My Epstein Story
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.