Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR) Expands By 763.0%

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,818 shares, an increase of 763.0% from the January 15th total of 1,717 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

RFAIR stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 40,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

RF Acquisition Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware whose common stock and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols RFAIR and RFAIW. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a business combination with one or more operating businesses. As a blank check company, RF Acquisition Corp II holds its IPO proceeds in a trust account pending identification and completion of a qualifying transaction.

The company’s sponsor and management team bring experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, though specific leadership details have not been widely disclosed.

