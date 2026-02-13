First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,257 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 19,580 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,297,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 46,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of mortgage-related securities. The fund’s investment strategy focuses on residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, government-sponsored entities and private issuers, as well as other mortgage-related assets such as collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and mortgage passthrough securities.

Since commencing operations in mid-2002, FMY has employed a disciplined, fundamental research process to construct a portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.