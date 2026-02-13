First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,257 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 19,580 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NYSE:FMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of mortgage-related securities. The fund’s investment strategy focuses on residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, government-sponsored entities and private issuers, as well as other mortgage-related assets such as collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and mortgage passthrough securities.
Since commencing operations in mid-2002, FMY has employed a disciplined, fundamental research process to construct a portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across the U.S.
