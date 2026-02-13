Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.46 and last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 1169579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Zacks Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.02 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $254,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,344.08. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 76,080 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 255,768 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

