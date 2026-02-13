Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 281,423 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the January 15th total of 683,358 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,239,637 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,239,637 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,961.0% in the 4th quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 66,833.3% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.