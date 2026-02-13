Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Short Interest Update

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 53,129 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 123,294 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 2.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA PFIX traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. 561,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,870. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.
About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF
The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). PFIX was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.
