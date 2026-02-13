Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Short Interest Update

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 53,129 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 123,294 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIX traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. 561,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,870. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,986,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 126,991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 885.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 75,813 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 599.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 73,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the period.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). PFIX was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

