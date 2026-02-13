CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 483,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 82,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.14.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

