US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Trading Up 8.1% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $95.66 and last traded at $97.2230. Approximately 609,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,888,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.93.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on US Foods from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in US Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

