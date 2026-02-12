Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

PINS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 24,139,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,104,121. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $155,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 699,773 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,129.78. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $855,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wolfe Research set a $33.00 target price on Pinterest and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

