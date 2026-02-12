Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 685,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,699,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and outsized guidance — Teradata reported $0.74 adjusted EPS vs. $0.55 expected, revenue of $421M (above consensus), stronger cloud ARR/recurring revenue growth, and raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $2.55–2.65 and Q1 guidance to $0.75–0.79 — the core catalyst for the recent rally. PR Newswire

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised targets/ratings after the results (Citigroup to $42/"buy"; Citizens JMP to $49/"outperform"; RBC to $35/"sector perform"), supporting upside expectations despite recent gains. Benzinga (coverage summary) TickerReport

Positive Sentiment: Board refresh/cooperation with activist investor — Teradata entered a cooperation agreement with Lynrock Lake and expects to add Melissa Fisher to the board, which investors typically view as constructive for governance and execution. PR Newswire

Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights AI opportunity — Several outlets flagged Teradata as a mid?sized AI infrastructure play after the quarter, which can underpin medium?term thesis but doesn't change near?term multiples. Zacks

Negative Sentiment: Volatility / profit-taking after a rapid rally — TDC hit a 52?week high and saw unusually large call buying (3,759 calls), which often precedes short?term pullbacks as traders lock gains. MSN

Negative Sentiment: Valuation and mixed analyst views — Some analysts caution that hybrid/cloud trends and a richer valuation justify neutral/hold stances for now (TD Cowen/Tipranks commentary), which can cap further upside until execution confirms higher growth. TipRanks

A number of brokerages have commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Teradata Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 86.86%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Teradata by 76.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 142,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 22.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Teradata by 117.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

