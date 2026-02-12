American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. American Well had a negative return on equity of 39.80% and a negative net margin of 42.80%.The company had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million.
NYSE AMWL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 385,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,773. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.36. American Well has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.95.
In other news, insider Dmitry Zamansky sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $30,278.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 191,468 shares in the company, valued at $928,619.80. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,633 shares of company stock worth $67,972. 11.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.
American Well, operating under the trade name Amwell, is a Boston-based digital health company that develops and delivers telehealth solutions to healthcare providers, payers, employers and patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables secure virtual visits, remote patient monitoring and integrated care coordination across a range of medical disciplines, including primary care, behavioral health, chronic disease management and urgent care.
The company’s core offering, the Amwell Telehealth Platform, facilitates live video consultations, asynchronous messaging, e-prescribing and electronic health record integration.
