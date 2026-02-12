Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $149.00 and last traded at $150.1920. 744,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,380,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 13.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,400.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Fortress Private Ledger LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Private Ledger LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.