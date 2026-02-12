Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 4.7%

BROS stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,209,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,743. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. This trade represents a 99.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $35,930,054.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,254.48. This represents a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Featured Articles

