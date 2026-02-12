Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59. 219,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,972,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Oroco Resource Stock Down 14.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$178.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

