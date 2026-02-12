LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 207 and last traded at GBX 206.60, with a volume of 8645847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.20.

LMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 269 to GBX 282 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 219 to GBX 224 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 244.

The company has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 193.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.34.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. LondonMetric Property had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LondonMetric Property Plc will post 13.7260274 EPS for the current year.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

