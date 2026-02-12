Aercap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.75 and last traded at $148.1250, with a volume of 341052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Aercap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.23. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Aercap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aercap during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

