NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.680-3.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.680-3.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several research firms have commented on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,221.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE: NWE) is a regulated energy utility company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a service territory that spans Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, it operates a diversified portfolio of generation assets, including thermal, hydroelectric and renewable facilities, as well as an extensive network of transmission and distribution lines.

NorthWestern Energy’s primary business activities encompass the delivery, transmission and sale of electric and natural gas services.

Further Reading

