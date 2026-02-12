Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.020-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4 billion-$15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.130-4.170 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. President Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. 14,279,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,780,475. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $305.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,318,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,703 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 8,518,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,803,000 after acquiring an additional 903,030 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,094,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,569,000 after purchasing an additional 398,144 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $385,564,000 after purchasing an additional 627,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,332,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,725,000 after acquiring an additional 171,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

