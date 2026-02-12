Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Service Corporation International Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15. Service Corporation International has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Service Corporation International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Service Corporation International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Service Corporation International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Corporation International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $3,235,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 110,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,657.92. This represents a 27.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Service Corporation International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat the prior year and matched Street expectations — SCI reported $1.14 EPS for Q4 (vs. $1.06 a year ago), showing earnings growth and a healthy return on equity, which supports longer?term profitability. MarketBeat Q4 results

Q4 EPS beat the prior year and matched Street expectations — SCI reported $1.14 EPS for Q4 (vs. $1.06 a year ago), showing earnings growth and a healthy return on equity, which supports longer?term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated a focus on margin expansion and disciplined capital deployment and set a 2026 EPS target range of $4.05–$4.35, signaling steady earnings growth and operating leverage upside if margin initiatives succeed. Seeking Alpha — 2026 EPS target

Management reiterated a focus on margin expansion and disciplined capital deployment and set a 2026 EPS target range of $4.05–$4.35, signaling steady earnings growth and operating leverage upside if margin initiatives succeed. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript provides more color on execution, pricing and cost initiatives — useful for judging whether the margin/volume assumptions behind guidance are achievable. Listen/read for management’s cadence on buybacks, M&A discipline and cost saves. Seeking Alpha — Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Earnings call transcript provides more color on execution, pricing and cost initiatives — useful for judging whether the margin/volume assumptions behind guidance are achievable. Listen/read for management’s cadence on buybacks, M&A discipline and cost saves. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks/coverage notes show revenue modestly higher year?over?year (about +1.7–2%), with funeral and cemetery operations driving the improvement — the topline is stabilizing but not accelerating. Zacks — revenue summary

Zacks/coverage notes show revenue modestly higher year?over?year (about +1.7–2%), with funeral and cemetery operations driving the improvement — the topline is stabilizing but not accelerating. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed consensus (reported ~$1.11B vs. ~$1.12B expected), which, together with guidance that sits slightly below the consensus midpoint, increased near?term uncertainty about growth momentum. Investing.com — shares fall

Revenue slightly missed consensus (reported ~$1.11B vs. ~$1.12B expected), which, together with guidance that sits slightly below the consensus midpoint, increased near?term uncertainty about growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: The 2026 EPS range ($4.05–$4.35) is wider than some investors wanted and its midpoint (~$4.20) is slightly below consensus (~$4.25), prompting concern that upside may be limited and that the stock will be sensitive to execution risk on margins and expense control. Seeking Alpha — guidance detail

The 2026 EPS range ($4.05–$4.35) is wider than some investors wanted and its midpoint (~$4.20) is slightly below consensus (~$4.25), prompting concern that upside may be limited and that the stock will be sensitive to execution risk on margins and expense control. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and leverage metrics remain a concern for some investors (quick ratio ~0.52, current ratio ~0.56, debt/equity ~3.17), which amplifies downside risk if margins or cash flow fall short. High intraday volume and analyst scrutiny drove the stock lower on the news. PR Newswire — Q4 results & guidance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Corporation International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,770 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Service Corporation International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.