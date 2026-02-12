Citigroup Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $90.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. CICC Research raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

CSCO opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. This represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

