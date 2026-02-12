Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.6730, with a volume of 5640362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.43.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $367,870.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,497.40. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah M. Autor sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $258,952.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,175 shares in the company, valued at $226,684.25. This trade represents a 53.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 129,337 shares of company stock worth $4,651,648 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

