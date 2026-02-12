Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.4960.

Recruit Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.59.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.

