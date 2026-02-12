ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 496 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Hedge Replication ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Trading Down 0.3%

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.33. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41.

About ProShares Hedge Replication ETF

The ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund tracks an index that uses long and short exposure to equity, Treasury and currency indexes, and individual securities to mimic the returns of a broad hedge fund index. HDG was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

