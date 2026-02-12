BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,081 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the January 15th total of 12,915 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79,735 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 161.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 327,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 652,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter.

BFZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 50,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: BFZ) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes. Launched and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, the fund primarily invests in a portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations issued by California state and local governments. Its holdings include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other limited-obligation securities that finance infrastructure and public services across the state.

The fund’s investment objective emphasizes tax-exempt income through active portfolio management.

