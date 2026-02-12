Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,813 shares, a growth of 149.5% from the January 15th total of 13,151 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Price Performance

FLCA stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,769. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

