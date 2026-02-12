Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Short Interest Update

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 259,453 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the January 15th total of 101,823 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 82,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Calidi Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Calidi Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 114,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,369. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Calidi Biotherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calidi Biotherapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted immunotherapies that harness the body’s innate immune system to treat cancer and infectious diseases. By delivering proprietary RNA-based immune stimulants directly into the tumor microenvironment or sites of infection, Calidi aims to trigger a robust local immune response while minimizing systemic toxicity. The company’s platform is designed to engage multiple innate immune pathways, including toll-like receptors and RIG-I-like receptors, to initiate durable antitumor and antiviral activity.

Calidi’s lead oncology programs include CB-012, an intravesical therapy in clinical development for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, and CB-013, an intratumoral candidate targeting a range of advanced solid tumors.

