HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 53,964 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the January 15th total of 21,438 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCWB

HCW Biologics Price Performance

Shares of HCWB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 98,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.72. HCW Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($3.60). The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Free Report)

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.