Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.8 billion-$15.8 billion.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 87,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,788. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

