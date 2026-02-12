PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Announces Earnings Results

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from PHINIA’s conference call:

PHINIA finished FY2025 with a solid quarter — Q4 net sales $889M (+6.7% YoY) , Adjusted EBITDA $116M (13% margin) , Q4 adjusted EPS $1.18, cash $359M and total liquidity $859M, while reducing debt and returning >$500M to shareholders since the spin.

Both segments grew — fuel systems sales of $560M (+7.9%) with a 10.7% adjusted operating margin and aftermarket sales of $329M (+4.8%) with a 15.8% margin; the company also recast OE service reporting and updated its FCF conversion metric.

Management highlighted diversified new business wins across light and commercial vehicles, off-highway/industrial, and aerospace & defense (including a third A&D fuel valve contract) plus an India CNG injector win and ~5,800 new aftermarket SKUs, supporting multiple growth avenues.

Margins were pressured by unfavorable product mix, tariff pass-throughs and FX headwinds — FY adjusted EBITDA was flat at $478M with a ~40 bps margin decline, and management expects tariffs/FX to continue diluting conversion.

2026 guidance: net sales $3.5B–$3.7B (midpoint mid-single-digit growth incl. FX), Adjusted EBITDA $485M–$525M (13.7%–14.3% margin), adjusted FCF $200M–$240M and adjusted ETR 30%–34%, with assumptions that industry volumes are flat/slightly down and tariffs remain breakeven.

NYSE:PHIN traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.86. 444,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,232. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. PHINIA has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $78.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other news, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $46,819.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $105,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,167.66. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,314,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PHINIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PHINIA by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 321,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PHINIA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 378,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 148,210 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PHINIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PHINIA from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded PHINIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

