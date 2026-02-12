Contrasting Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Westaim has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Westaim pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Westaim pays out -5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Novozymes A/S pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Westaim and Novozymes A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 0.00 Novozymes A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westaim and Novozymes A/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $17.04 million 34.28 -$16.18 million ($1.69) -10.36 Novozymes A/S $4.15 billion N/A $330.91 million $1.69 36.01

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim. Westaim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim -123.33% -6.91% -6.03% Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Westaim on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

